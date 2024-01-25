Martin stopped 26 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

What a start for Martin in his Hurricanes debut. He stood tall against the mighty Bruins, keeping them at bay for two periods, saving all 15 shots, until Brad Marchand scored back-to-back goals in the final period to make it 2-2. Jordan Martinook eventually scored the game winner to seal the win for Carolina. Martin finished with .929 save percentage and kicked out all four power-play shots by Boston. After being claimed on waivers from Columbus, Martin is doing his best to stick with Carolina as the backup to Antti Raanta.