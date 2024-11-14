Martin allowed a goal on three shots in relief of Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed) in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Utah.

Martin played 10:55 of the contest and was pulled for an extra attacker as the Hurricanes tried to mount a comeback. This was Martin's second appearance of the season, and he's allowed six goals on 31 shots. If Kochetkov misses time and Frederik Andersen (lower body) remains out, Martin would likely take over in goal, while the Hurricanes could call up Yaniv Perets from AHL Chicago to fill the backup role.