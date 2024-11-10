Martin was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Sunday.
Martin will head back to the minors following his season debut with the Canes on Saturday, where he allowed five goals in a 6-4 loss to Colorado. If Frederik Andersen (lower body) can't return prior to Carolina's next game Monday, Martin will likely be recalled to backup Pyotr Kochetkov.
