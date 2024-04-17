Martin turned aside 19 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Facing the team he played 13 games for earlier this season, Martin had a rough finish to the regular season. The 28-year-old netminder is likely done for the season, with Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kocketkov more than capable of handling duties in the crease during the playoffs. Over 19 outings between Columbus and Carolina, Martin posted a 3.30 GAA and .889 save percentage to go along with his 3.30 GAA and .889 save percentage.