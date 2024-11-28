Martin made 19 saves in a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

The Canes played a full 60-minute game and staged a third-period comeback to earn the win. Martin earned his second consecutive win after taking over the starter's reins due to injuries to both Frederik Andersen (knee) and Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion). There have been rumors that the Canes might go out and trade for a veteran netminder to help Kochetkov this season, but Martin's recent efforts could quash that rumor fast. That is if he can start stopping a few more pucks. He's allowed seven snipes in those two straight wins.