Martin was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.

Martin effectively cost himself the backup job in Carolina after going 2-3-1 with a 4.38 GAA and .825 save percentage in his last six outings. Even with Pyotr Kochetkov now healthy after suffering a concussion, the Canes were concerned enough about Martin's play that they signed journeyman backstop Dustin Tokarski to an NHL deal Monday and brought him up to the NHL in favor of Martin on Wednesday.