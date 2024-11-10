Martin will start on the road versus the Avalanche on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Martin will make his season debut in this contest. He has been on the NHL roster since Oct. 28, filling in as backup to Pyotr Kochetkov in the absence of Frederik Andersen (lower body). The Avalanche have averaged 3.29 goals per game this season despite a mediocre 6-8-0 record.
