Martin is expected to start on the road against the Devils on Thursday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Martin has a 1-1-0 record, 2.79 GAA and .891 save percentage in three outings in 2024-25. He posted a 24-save shutout over Ottawa in his last start Saturday. The Devils rank eighth offensively with 3.43 goals per game, so they are likely to be a challenging adversary.