Martin has inked a one-year, $775,000 contract extension with Carolina on Saturday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Martin has come a long way since being claimed off waivers from Columbus on Jan. 19. The netminder is 4-0-1 with the Hurricanes, and he has given up only 10 goals on 129 shots (.922 save percentage). Martin is extra protection, as the injury-prone Frederik Andersen has one year remaining after this season, on his contract, while Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to at least share the starting crease in Carolina next season.
