Martin is expected to patrol the home crease Saturday against Ottawa, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Martin will make his second NHL start in 2024-25 because Frederik Andersen (lower body) and Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed) are both unavailable. The 29-year-old Martin has stopped 25 of 31 shots in two appearances with the Hurricanes this season, including a relief outing against Utah on Wednesday after Kochetkov sustained an injury. Ottawa sits 11th in the league this campaign with 3.44 goals per game.