Martin stopped 14 of 17 shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Martin didn't have the best of outings, but the Hurricanes' offense had four goals on the board before the Blackhawks scored. Two of the three goals against Martin came on Chicago power plays. The 28-year-old has won all three of his starts as a Hurricanes, stopping 69 of 75 shots in those games. He's at 6-8-1 with a 3.31 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 16 appearances between the Hurricanes and the Blue Jackets this season. Pyotr Kochetkov, who was battling an illness but was well enough to serve as backup Monday, will likely get the nod in goal Thursday versus the Panthers.