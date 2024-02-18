Martin will protect the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Martin will get the second half of the back-to-back after Pyotr Kochetkov picked up a 5-1 win over the Coyotes on Friday. Martin won his last appearance, a 3-2 victory over the Bruins, in his Hurricanes debut. He hasn't seen much playing time as the Hurricanes' backup goalie since he was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jackets, and he'll have a tough opponent for his first action in over three weeks.