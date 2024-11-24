Martin stopped one shot in overtime and two of three shootout attempts, taking the loss in a 5-4 shootout defeat to the Blue Jackets after entering the game for Pyotr Kochetkov (upper body).

Martin's outing was a short one, and Sean Monahan had the lone shootout tally to decide the game. Depending on the severity of Kochetkov's injury, Martin may be set for No. 1 duties in goal moving forward -- there was no update after the game. Martin is 1-2-1 with 10 goals allowed on 77 shots through five appearances this season, with his lone win being a shutout. The Hurricanes' next game is a tough one at home versus the Stars on Monday.