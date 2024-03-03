Noesen notched his 31st point of the season with an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Now that he's cracked the 30-point mark for the second consecutive season, Noesen now has a chance to hit 40 points for the first time in his career. Not bad for a guy who's currently skating on the Canes' fourth line, although Noesen does see supplemental minutes on the second power-play unit where he's averaging 1:33 of ice time this season.