Noesen logged an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Wild.

Noesen snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. He's seen his even-strength minutes on the top line with Teuvo Teravainen (upper body) on injured reserve. Noesen has seven points, 37 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-4 rating this season, and his style is typically suited more to a bottom-six role. The Hurricanes have opted to utilize him more on the power play as a net-front presence, accounting for four of his seven points on the year.