Noesen logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Noesen got some run in the top six when Teuvo Teravainen (upper body) was out, Teravainen's absence ended Saturday, and Noesen was back in a fourth-line role at even strength. He still picked up his fourth point in the last five games, and his role on the top power-play unit means his offense is unlikely to totally disappear at any point. Noesen has three goals, eight helpers, seven power-play points, 48 shots on net, 13 PIM and 26 hits in 24 contests this season.