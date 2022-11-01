Noesen scored a power-play goal on six shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.

Noesen opened the scoring at 4:27 of the first period. The 29-year-old has been a bit of a pleasant surprise so far with five points, including three on the power play, in eight games to begin the year. The fourth-liner has added 19 shots, six hits and a minus-2 rating. His goal Monday was his first at the NHL level since the 2019-20 campaign, but his role on the Hurricanes' top power-play unit should allow him more good looks on offense.