Noesen registered a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.
Nosen is maintaining a spot on the No. 2 power play, but a fourth-line role has limited his offensive chances. The 31-year-old forward has just one goal and three assists over a 15-game span and a month's time. Still, with the Hurricanes in line to make the playoffs, Noesen should be an X-factor, as he tends to fly under the radar but is capable of heating up on short notice.
