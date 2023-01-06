Per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, Noesen (lower body) is doubtful to play against Columbus on Saturday, according to coach Rod Brind'Amour.
Noesen was injured Tuesday against the Rangers and sat out Thursday's tilt versus Nashville. While Noesen is expected to miss Saturday's game, the injury is considered day-to-day, rather than long-term. The 29-year-old has eight goals and 12 assists in 37 games this season.
