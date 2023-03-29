Noesen (lower body) is doubtful to return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning.
Noesen was injured in the second period. If he can't play Thursday in Detroit, Jesse Puljujarvi would likely rejoin the Hurricanes' lineup.
