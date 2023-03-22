Noesen scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Nosen tied the game 2-2 midway through the third period, one-timing a feed from Jesper Fast from the front of the net. It's Noesen's first goal since Feb. 14, a span of 15 games. The 30-year-old forward is up to 11 goals and 19 assists through 66 games while primarily playing a bottom-six role in Carolina.