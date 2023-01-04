Noesen (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Rangers.
Noesen was injured in the first period. He tried to test it out before the start of the second, but was quickly ruled out. He's posted eight points over his last 10 games, so the 29-year-old's absence could be felt in deeper fantasy formats if he can't play Thursday versus the Predators.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Opens scoring on power play•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Provides goal against Devils•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Provides game-winner Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Playing for keeps this season•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Contributes power-play helper•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Stretches point streak•