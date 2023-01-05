Noesen (lower body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Nashville, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.
Noesen was injured in the first period of Tuesday's game against the Rangers. He has eight goals and 20 points in 37 contests this season. While Noesen's slated to be scratched Thursday, Max Pacioretty is expected to return from an Achilles injury.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Might play Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Exits early Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Opens scoring on power play•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Provides goal against Devils•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Provides game-winner Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Playing for keeps this season•