Noesen (lower body) will play Thursday against Detroit, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Noesen couldn't complete Tuesday's contest due to the injury, but he's right back into the lineup. The 30-year-old has 12 goals and 31 points in 70 appearances this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Doubtful to return to game•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Ends scoring drought with late goal•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Hasn't scored in a month•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Two points including GWG•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Gets two points Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Stealthy producer•