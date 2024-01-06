Noesen (illness) will be a game-time decision Saturday versus St. Louis, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

According to Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal, Vasily Ponomarev is likely to play in Saturday's contest, so Tony DeAngelo could be a healthy scratch against the Blues if Noesen is good to go. The 30-year-old Noesen sat out Friday's 6-2 win over Washington because of an illness. He has 10 goals, 23 points, 48 shots on net and 44 hits in 38 games this season.