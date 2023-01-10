Noesen (lower body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday versus New Jersey, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour told Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Noesen missed the Hurricanes' last two games because of the injury. He has eight goals and 20 points in 37 games this season.
