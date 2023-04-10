Noesen (lower body) will be a game-time decision Monday versus the Senators, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Noesen, who was a full participant in Sunday's practice, sat out Saturday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo. He is expected to take part in the pregame warmups Monday before a determination on his availability is made.
