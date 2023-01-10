Noesen (lower body) is expected to play Tuesday against New Jersey, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Noesen, who sat out the past two games, will be back alongside Teuvo Teravainen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi in Tuesday's contest. He has compiled eight goals, 20 points, 75 shots on goal and 52 hits in 37 games this season.