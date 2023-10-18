Noesen scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Noesen was elevated to the second line at even strength as part of the ripple effect of Sebastian Aho's absence with an upper-body injury. Prior to Tuesday, Noesen had been held off the scoresheet in the first three games of the season. The 30-year-old forward has collected four hits, a minus-1 rating and four shots on net while skating on the fourth line and second power-play unit to begin the campaign.
