Noesen failed to crack the scoresheet for the 11th straight game in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

While it's fair to say none of Noesen's teammates didn't help matters either, the fact remains Noesen hasn't registered a point since his two-point effort (1G, 1A) against the Capitals on February 14. He continues to skate primarily on the Canes' fourth line which diminishes his fantasy appeal, however it's important to note he still does see time on the team's first power-play unit (2:46 average TOI).