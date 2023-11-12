Noesen recorded his third goal of the season in Saturday's 4-0 shutout win over the Lightning.

Now with nine points in 15 games (3G, 6A), Noesen is off to a great start this season, considering he plays primarily a bottom-six role for the Canes and averages just 11:50 in ice time per game. He's now on pace for a 50-point season -- which seems unlikely considering he only had 36 last year -- so enjoy the scoring surge while it lasts.