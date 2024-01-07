Noesen (illness) will play Saturday versus the Blues, per the NHL media site.
Noesen was considered a game-time decision after missing Friday's contest. Prior to the absence, he had a goal and three assists over his previous five games. His return will bump Tony DeAngelo from the lineup.
