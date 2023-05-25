Noesen (upper body) won't finish Wednesday's Game 4 versus the Panthers.
Noesen initially left the game in the first period, then returned for the second before he was ruled out for good in the third. He's picked up eight points through 14 playoff contests while seeing top-six minutes. It's unclear if he'd be able to play Friday if the Hurricanes force a Game 5.
