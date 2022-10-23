Noesen recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Noesen continues to impress in limited minutes -- he played just 10:41 on Saturday and has yet to exceed 11 minutes in any of his four games. Still, he's picked up four assists, including two on the power play, while adding nine shots on net, three hits and a plus-1 rating. The 29-year-old is solidifying his place in the lineup with strong play, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect Noesen to keep this up all year.