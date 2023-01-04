Noesen (lower body) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, per Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun.
Noesen left Tuesday's contest against the Rangers after being injured in the first period. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour does think Noesen will play Thursday versus Nashville, but nothing has been set in stone yet. The 29-year-old has eight goals and 20 points in 37 contests in 2022-23.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Exits early Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Opens scoring on power play•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Provides goal against Devils•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Provides game-winner Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Playing for keeps this season•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Contributes power-play helper•