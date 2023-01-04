Noesen (lower body) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, per Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun.

Noesen left Tuesday's contest against the Rangers after being injured in the first period. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour does think Noesen will play Thursday versus Nashville, but nothing has been set in stone yet. The 29-year-old has eight goals and 20 points in 37 contests in 2022-23.