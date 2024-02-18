Noesen scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Noesen has a goal and an assist over his last two games after going seven contests without a point. His third-period marker served as insurance as the Hurricanes clamped down late in the game. He's at 12 goals, 29 points, 69 shots on net, 69 hits and a plus-10 rating through 53 appearances. Noesen's got solid offense and a power-play role, but his fourth-line assignment at even strength should be a red flag for fantasy managers.