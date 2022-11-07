Noesen scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Noesen opened the scoring at 8:11 of the first period, but his goal was the only one that beat Erik Kallgren. Through 11 contests, Noesen has earned four of his six points on the power play, where he continues to serve as a net-front presence. The 29-year-old forward has added 27 shots on net, eight hits, four PIM and a minus-3 rating from his fourth-line role.