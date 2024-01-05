Noesen (illness) will not be available Friday against the Capitals, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Noesen will miss at least one game due to an illness and his status for Saturday's tilt with the Blues remains up in the air. The 30-year-old winger has been a consistent bottom-six scorer for Carolina this season, racking up 10 goals and 23 points in 38 games. Tony DeAngelo is expected to suit up as the seventh defenseman Friday.