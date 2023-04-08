Noesen (lower body) won't be in the lineup versus Buffalo on Saturday.
Noesen has been seeing second line action as well as time on the second power play unit. He has 12 goals and 35 points in 75 games, with seven tallies and eight assists coming with the man advantage. Consider him day-to-day.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Notches two assists•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Doubtful to return to game•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Ends scoring drought with late goal•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Hasn't scored in a month•
-
Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen: Two points including GWG•