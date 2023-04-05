Noesen posted two assists and five shots in the Hurricanes' 3-2 overtime win over the Senators on Tuesday.
Noesen picked up helpers on Jesperi Kotkaniemi's opening goal and Brady Skjei's power-play goal. This performance extends his point streak to three games with four points in that span. On the year, Noesen has 12 goals and 33 points in 73 games.
