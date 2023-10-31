Noesen tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Noesen opened the scoring 3:11 into the first period, burying a net-front feed from Andrei Svechnikov, before adding an assist on Michael Bunting's power-play marker in the second. The 30-year-old Noesen now has two goals and eight points through 10 games this season after tallying a career-best 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 78 games last year. While Noesen will primarily skate in a bottom-six role, he's averaging 2:15 minutes on the power play, giving him some value in deeper leagues.