Noesen provided an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 2.

Noesen has a goal and an assist over his last two outings after ending the second round on a three-game point drought. The 30-year-old has maintained a top-line role and a place on the first power-play unit even with Teuvo Teravainen back from a broken hand. Noesen has four goals, four assists, 21 shots on net, 34 hits, nine PIM and a minus-3 rating through 13 playoff contests.