Noesen scored a goal in Friday's 8-2 home loss against the Lightning.

Noesen cleaned up the trash in front of Andrei Vasilevskiy, giving Carolina its only lead of the evening before things fell apart in the second and third periods. He finished with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and a hit in 12:54 of ice time while losing his only faceoff opportunity. Noesen has lit the lamp three times across the past five games.