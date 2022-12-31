Noesen scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Noesen has been quite effective in the latter half of December, posting five goals (three on the power play) and an assist over his last eight contests. The 29-year-old has earned 10 of 18 points with the man advantage this season, as the Hurricanes have often opted to use him as a net-front presence. He's on pace to shatter his career high of 27 points from 2017-18 thanks to his power-play role. Noesen has added 73 shots on net, 51 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 35 outings.