Noesen generated five shots on goals during Tuesday's 1-0 victory over the host Red Wings.
Noesen is trying to stick around for a full NHL season for the first time since he logged 72 games for the 2017-18 Devils. With 12 points this season, the 29-year-old has a chance to challenge his career-high of 27 he established five seasons ago. Noesen shared the team lead in shots on goal and delivered a club-best four hits Tuesday.
