Noesen scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Noesen tallied early in the third period to tie the game at 3-3, but that lasted for just 1:19 before Elias Pettersson put the Canucks ahead for good. Noesen continues to simmer with six goals and two assists over his last 13 contests. The 30-year-old forward is up to 16 points, 38 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-8 rating through 27 appearances despite regularly playing in a bottom-six role.