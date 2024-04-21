Noesen scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Noesen's goal was his first since March 7, and he had just five assists over the 20 contests in between tallies. The 31-year-old winger can be expected to see fourth-line usage while also serving on the second power-play unit as a net-front presence. Noesen put up a career-high 37 points (11 on the power play) in a similar role over 81 regular-season outings.