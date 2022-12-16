Noesen scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 win against Seattle.

Noesen's marker came at 2:08 of the second period, and put Carolina up 3-0. Because of the Kraken's failed comeback attempt, his goal ended up being the game-winner. He has four goals and 13 points in 28 contests this season. The 29-year-old has been doing well lately, recording two markers and six points in his last nine games.