Noesen contributed a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win against the Devils.

Noesen has six goals and 16 points in 31 contests in 2022-23. The 29-year-old is on a four-game point streak and has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six contests. While he's hot right now, Noesen entered Tuesday's game averaging just 12:35 of ice time, and it's unlikely that he'll be able to maintain his overall scoring pace unless his role grows.