Noesen found the back of the net in a 6-1 victory over New Jersey in Game 2 on Friday.

Noesen's goal midway through the third period extended the Hurricanes' lead to 6-1. That pushed him up to three markers and six points in eight playoff contests this year, including two points over his last two appearances. Over 78 regular-season outings, Noesen had 13 goals and 36 points.