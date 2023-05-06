Noesen found the back of the net in a 6-1 victory over New Jersey in Game 2 on Friday.
Noesen's goal midway through the third period extended the Hurricanes' lead to 6-1. That pushed him up to three markers and six points in eight playoff contests this year, including two points over his last two appearances. Over 78 regular-season outings, Noesen had 13 goals and 36 points.
